Kenya Launches Effort to Integrate Ethics into National Curriculum

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has partnered with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to embed ethics and integrity into Kenya’s education curriculum.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud met with KICD Director Prof. Charles Ochieng’ Ong’ondo to explore innovative strategies for incorporating ethical values in schools.

During their meeting at the KICD offices on Tuesday, Mohamud emphasized that instilling values early in life is critical for shaping character and combating corruption.

“This initiative is part of the Commission’s broader effort to fight corruption by targeting youth development, as the early instillation of values plays a vital role in character development,” Mohamud stated.

The meeting highlighted the importance of value-based education as a tool to tackle corruption and moral decay in society. Both leaders stressed that by incorporating ethics into the curriculum, Kenya can empower its youth to face contemporary challenges and avoid corruption.

EACC and KICD pledged to enhance collaboration on initiatives, including conducting studies on ethics education, reviewing the curriculum, and creating integrity materials suited to various learning stages. This effort aims to inspire students to prioritize integrity and ethical living.