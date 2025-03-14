KICC to Unveil Spectacular AI-Powered Dancing Water Fountains This Month

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is set to redefine Nairobi’s urban landscape with a dazzling new attraction—state-of-the-art dancing water fountains.

The Ksh100 million project, designed to elevate the visitor experience, will introduce a breathtaking fusion of water, light, and music. Inspired by Dubai’s iconic water displays, the fountains will leverage artificial intelligence and robotics to synchronize movement, creating a mesmerizing spectacle for guests.

A Game-Changer for Events and Tourism

Speaking on the project, KICC Chief Executive Officer James Mwaura emphasized the transformative impact of the fountains on the convention center’s appeal.

“This attraction will not only captivate visitors but also serve as a unique focal point for international and local events, gala dinners, trade shows, and entertainment productions. It adds a dynamic visual and sensory element that sets Kenya apart from the competition,” Mwaura stated.

KICC’s Director of Business Development, Geoffrey Thande, echoed this sentiment, noting that the initiative aims to enhance the facility’s global standing in the tourism and business sectors. The fountains are expected to draw corporate and leisure travelers eager for a one-of-a-kind experience in Nairobi’s central business district.

“The installation of dancing fountains at KICC expands the facility’s offerings for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). Kenya is positioning itself as a premier MICE destination, and we believe this feature will complement the experience that delegates have at KICC,” Thande remarked.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond aesthetics, the project incorporates eco-friendly solutions. KICC’s Technical Services Manager, Robert Ochieng, highlighted that the fountains will utilize solar energy and a self-cleaning robotic system to recycle water, significantly reducing waste. This aligns with global sustainability goals and reinforces Kenya’s commitment to environmentally conscious development.

A New Hub for Entertainment and Cultural Showcases

In addition to its role in the business sector, the fountains will transform KICC into an entertainment hotspot. The convention center plans to host themed shows, family extravaganzas, and cultural performances every weekend, providing a vibrant attraction for both residents and tourists.

To enhance the experience, Mwaura announced plans to seek government approval to restrict road access to KICC on Saturdays, allowing uninterrupted performances. This move is expected to attract large crowds and position KICC as a leading destination for entertainment in the region.

“The introduction of the fountains reflects our commitment to providing top-tier amenities for our guests and clients,” Mwaura emphasized.

Grand Unveiling Set for March

To mark the launch, KICC is organizing an exclusive inaugural event before the end of March. The showcase will feature live music, special effects, and an invitation-only audience of corporate executives, event planners, and media representatives.

The event will not only introduce the stunning water feature but also reaffirm Nairobi’s status as a top-tier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

In addition to the fountains, KICC is expanding its business portfolio by developing two new products aimed at making the venue even more attractive for corporate and leisure events.

“The feature is expected to be a major draw for business events, offering delegates an innovative way to create engaging experiences while at the Centre,” Mwaura stated.