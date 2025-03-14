Humour·Social Media The Funniest Memes in Nairobi This Friday March 14, 2025 by Nick Mwangi As we end the week, these are the memes trending on the socials today. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Senator Edwin Sifuna Blocked from Entering Angola Next Story Raila Odinga Secures Support from Mau Mau Veterans for Ruto Unity Pact Latest from Blog KICC to Unveil Spectacular AI-Powered Dancing Water Fountains This Month Raila Odinga Secures Support from Mau Mau Veterans for Ruto Unity Pact Senator Edwin Sifuna Blocked from Entering Angola CS Murkomen Explains Why Kindiki Has What It Takes to Be President Safaricom CEO’s Bodyguard Charged with Murder After Fatal Bar Shooting