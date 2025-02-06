From Cab Driver to News Anchor: “Good Dancer” Ken Mijungu Exits KTN Stage, Eyes New Ventures

Distinguished news anchor Ken Mijungu has announced his departure from KTN, a television station under the Standard Media Group.

In a social media update on Wednesday, February 5, Mijungu expressed gratitude for his time at the station after four years of service.

“A good dancer knows when to exit the stage! Four years of absolute adrenaline and nothing but the best—as unpredictable as it was,” he wrote.

“It’s time to find something else to do while I still can. Forever grateful to God, my colleagues Standard Group, and KTN News. Adios!”

Mijungu, a familiar face on KTN, has built a reputation for his insightful reporting and engaging news presentation. His journey into journalism began after completing his secondary education at Maseno School from 1998 to 2001 and earning a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Moi University in 2007.

Initially working as a cab driver, he transitioned into journalism during the 2007/2008 post-election violence. Using a borrowed camera, he documented events in Kibra, catching the attention of K24 TV, which recruited him as a reporter.

Mijungu’s career spans multiple prominent media organizations. After nearly four years at K24 TV, he joined CCTV Africa (now CGTN) in 2012 as a reporter. Later, he moved to NTV Kenya, where he served as a senior reporter and anchor for seven years. He gained further prominence for hosting Sidebar, a show featuring in-depth interviews with influential figures.

Beyond journalism, Mijungu is an entrepreneur with ventures in transport and aviation. His departure follows that of renowned journalist Eric Latiff, who left Standard Media Group just a month earlier.