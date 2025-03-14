First Lady Rachel Ruto Expands School Milk Program to Nakuru

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, has extended the pilot school milk program to Nakuru County, bringing nutritious support to students at Testai Primary School and Menengai Comprehensive School.

Through this initiative, each child in the participating schools will receive two packets of milk per week for a full year, ensuring they get essential nutrients to support their growth and learning.

The program falls under the First Lady’s “Feed One, End Hunger” initiative, which helps schools become food-secure by promoting on-site food production and complementary programs like the National School Milk Program.

By providing free milk to students, the initiative aims to boost school enrollment and retention rates, aligning with the government’s commitment to achieving 100% school enrollment.

The Nakuru phase of the school milk program is supported by New KCC Limited and Devyani Foods Limited, producers of Daima dairy products.

To further strengthen school feeding efforts, Mama Rachel Ruto donated a truckload of food supplies and spearheaded the establishment of a kitchen and fruit garden at the school.

Dr. Paul Ronoh, Principal Secretary for Agriculture, praised the First Lady for championing food security in public primary schools. He also announced plans to launch 10,000 kitchen gardens in schools and community centers nationwide, starting April 2025.

Several leaders attended the event, including Nakuru Women’s Representative Liza Chelule, Rongai MP Paul Chebor, Subukia MP Samuel Gachobe, and Margaret Kibogy, Managing Director of the Kenya Dairy Board.