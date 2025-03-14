CS Murkomen Explains Why Kindiki Has What It Takes to Be President

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen tooted Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s horn in Meru, urging the local community and Kenyans at large to support him.

Speaking at a public event in Meru, Murkomen dismissed the notion that Kindiki’s political rise is hindered by the size of his ethnic community. He asserted that Kindiki’s leadership potential is not defined by tribal affiliations.

“Jesus Christ was born to a carpenter, and many dismissed him as insignificant. The challenges facing the Meru people are the same as those affecting other Kenyans. So why should anyone spread lies to turn people against the government? Let’s stand together and allow Deputy President Kindiki and President William Ruto to fulfill their promises,” Murkomen said.

He credited Kindiki’s leadership journey to the groundwork laid by Meru elders, including veteran politician Kiraitu Murungi.

“Kindiki is reaping the seeds planted by your elders, such as Kiraitu Murungi. Now, those efforts are starting to bear fruit. It is possible for him to lead this country once we stop tribal politics,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal connection with Kindiki, Murkomen recalled their time together at university, where Kindiki was his lecturer.

“I worked with Kindiki when he was a senator, and I know he is God-fearing. His name is Abraham, a son of Reverend Daniel. He is hardworking, humble, and focused. He was my lecturer. He cannot be swayed into sideshows of fighting the President,” he said.

Murkomen also dismissed Gachagua’s claims that the government is plotting to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome, insisting that the Judiciary’s independence remains intact.

“We believe in the Judiciary, and I want to assure you that the government will not interfere with its operations or remove Chief Justice Koome. I will personally ensure her security and support her success in office. Don’t be deceived by those spreading propaganda,” he stated.