US Funding Freeze Won’t Impact Kenya-Led Haiti Security Mission, Government Says

The US funding freeze will not disrupt the Kenya-led Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed. He reassured that the mission has adequate financial resources to continue operations until September 2025.

Mwaura clarified that while a portion of the US contribution remains temporarily frozen, it does not impact the mission’s immediate funding.

“A portion of the undisbursed US contribution, amounting to $15 million (Ksh1.9 billion), has been temporarily held due to a US presidential directive. However, the mission remains well-resourced and can sustain operations until September 2025,” he stated.

The UN Trust Fund for Haiti, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2699 in October 2023, primarily funds the MSS mission. Mwaura reported that by the end of 2024, international pledges had reached $110.3 million (Ksh14.3 billion), with contributions from the USA, Canada, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy, and Algeria.

The Trust Fund has already received $85 million (Ksh10.9 billion), with a substantial portion coming from the United States.

“Kenya and its partners remain fully committed to ensuring the mission transitions into a UN-led operation, securing long-term financial sustainability and strengthening its security mandate,” Mwaura emphasized.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei echoed Mwaura’s statement, affirming that the trust fund holds enough resources to support the mission. He expressed confidence that the MSS would soon transition into a UN peacekeeping mission, making it eligible for direct UN funding.