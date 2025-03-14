Raila Odinga Secures Support from Mau Mau Veterans for Ruto Unity Pact

The Mau Mau War Veterans Association has thrown its weight behind the political alliance between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, hailing it as a crucial step toward national unity and progress.

During a visit to Raila Odinga on March 13, 2025, the association’s Secretary General, Gitu Wa Kahengeri, reaffirmed their support for the partnership, emphasizing that unity was a cornerstone of Kenya’s independence struggle and remains vital for the country’s future.

“Your Excellency, we have come because we know that whenever we knock on your door, you open it for us. We are here to tell you that we fully support what you are doing in government because our country must be united. Unity is strength. During the struggle for independence, we remained united,” Kahengeri said.

Kahengeri praised Raila for his unwavering support of Mau Mau veterans, particularly his efforts in securing Ksh 2.6 billion in compensation from the British government for survivors of colonial-era atrocities.

“We believe what we’ve discussed today, you will fulfill because, in the past, you helped us with our case in Britain and brought Ksh 2.6 billion to Kenyans who were enslaved by the British,” he stated.

The veteran leader also invited Raila to address a future gathering of freedom fighters, expressing confidence that the unity between Ruto and Raila could propel Kenya to the level of developed nations like the USA, UK, and Germany.

“For this reason, we believe in your leadership and invite you to address the people who fought for this country. We will gather them in their thousands so you can guide them on the way forward for national unity and development,” he added.

Raila welcomed the veterans’ endorsement, acknowledging their concerns about Kenya’s pressing issues, including the high cost of living, corruption, insecurity, and a struggling healthcare sector.

“They came because they are patriots who want to see Kenya progress peacefully. They told me about the struggles Kenyans are facing—rising cost of living, high taxation, challenges in accessing healthcare, corruption, and insecurity. People are being kidnapped, others are killed, and crime is on the rise,” Raila said.

He reaffirmed that the framework agreement he signed with President Ruto aims to address these challenges through national dialogue and collaboration.

“We tried everything to resolve these problems, and that is why we signed this agreement with President Ruto to ensure Kenya moves forward peacefully,” he added.