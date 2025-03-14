Senator Edwin Sifuna Blocked from Entering Angola

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, along with a group of prominent African political figures, faced an unexpected roadblock when they were denied entry into Angola.

The delegation, invited by Angola’s main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), had planned to attend the two-day meeting in Luanda. However, upon arrival, Angolan immigration officials stopped them in their tracks.

Senator Sifuna expressed his frustration, noting on X, “UNITA President Adalberto Costa invited us to Angola. The government has denied us entry!”

Safely back in Addis after being kicked out of Angola. I thank the Kenyan Mission in Luanda led by Amb. Joyce Mmaitsi. You guys are great. However over 20 leaders from various countries are still detained. 9 Tanzanias, 5 from Botswana 3 from Lesotho, 2 Malawians, 1 from eSwatini,… — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) March 13, 2025

Tundu Lissu, Tanzania’s opposition leader, echoed this sentiment, calling the situation “unacceptable.” He highlighted how over twenty senior leaders from across southern Africa were being held up by Angolan immigration authorities.

The delegation included some high-profile names: a First Vice President from Tanzania, a former President of Botswana, and a former Prime Minister of Lesotho, among others. Representatives from countries like Kenya, Sudan, South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Germany, the USA, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Mozambique were also part of this group.

Lissu took the opportunity to remind everyone of Tanzania’s historic support for Angola’s independence movement and its stance against apartheid in Southern Africa during the 1970s and 80s. “Tanzania hosted Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto and his MPLA fighters in their early years of struggle. As SADC members, Tanzanians don’t need visas to enter Angola,” he pointed out, clearly frustrated by the incident.

UNITA had done its homework before the visit, submitting a formal request for border visas and assuring through its Office Director, Lucas Tomas Kanutula, that the party would take full responsibility for the delegation’s stay.

Despite these preparations, the group was turned away, and the Angolan government has yet to provide an official explanation for their actions.