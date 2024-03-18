Content creator Director Trevor has taken it upon himself to change the fortunes of rapper Stivo Simple Boy.

Trevor announced the new initiative to assist the rapper after he collapsed during a televised interview with 10/10 show host Azeezah Hashim on Citizen TV.

Stivo shared on his Instagram page that intense stress caused him to lose consciousness.

In response to the news of the singer’s ordeal, Director Trevor acknowledged Stivo’s struggle in his music career and announced that he will be managing his social media accounts and music.

Trevor proposed that the ‘Vijana Tuache Mihadarati’ hitmaker ventures into content creation through YouTube for him to generate income.

“Despite garnering widespread acclaim for his music, Stevo Simple Boy has faced ongoing challenges in sustaining himself financially within the music industry.

“Recognizing the need for alternative avenues, I see it as a strategic decision for him to explore content creation as a means to generate income and connect with his audience in new and innovative ways,” he said.

The video editor, who also came up with the concept for his ex-girlfriend’s successful YouTube channel, Mungai Eve, clarified that his plan does not entail Stivo quitting his music.

Also Read – Mungai Eve Talks Split with Director Trevor and Addresses Allegations of Cheating

“However, it should be noted that this does not mean that Stevo Simple boy is to fully quit music. He will continue to release music on the side as he continuous with his content creation just like Diana Bahati,” said the owner of Kenya Online Media.

Concluding his statement, Trevor announced that if the ‘Freshi Barida’ hitmaker is willing to accept his offer and heed his advice, he would be ready to provide full support and serve as his digital content creation manager.

“I am willing to support him fully and take the initiative to manage his content creation career.

Stevo Simple Boy will begin by explaining what transpired yesterday and the events that followed the incident in length on his YouTube platform. That will mark the beginning of this new content creation journey and I am willing to be there to see him through success,” he wrote.