Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed the anticipated reopening timeline for Uhuru Park Gardens.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the governor assured the public that Uhuru Park will be accessible for public use before the end of March 2024.

Sakaja elaborated that the contractor overseeing the renovation is in the process of handing over, with the county making the final payments to facilitate the reopening.

Highlighting accessibility, the Nairobi county boss emphasized that entry to the park will be free of charge for all visitors.

“Uhuru Park is set to reopen very soon, no later than the end of this month. The military contractor is in the process of handover, and final payments are underway. It will be free for all to use,” Sakaja affirmed.

Additionally, he provided insight into ongoing developments at Central Park, indicating that construction efforts are still in progress. He assured the public of more detailed updates on this matter.

“Central Park’s completion is taking slightly longer, as contracted works are yet to be finalized. I will provide further details soon,” Sakaja assured.

Uhuru Park was closed in November 2021 to facilitate renovations initiated by the national government and the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).