The Kazi Mashinani youth empowerment initiative is set to kick off in Trans Nzoia County, as plans are finalized to launch the program. This initiative, spearheaded by Governor George Natembeya, aims to provide opportunities for 2500 youths in the region.

The groundwork for the initiative has been laid with the distribution of tools to all 25 wards in the county. These tools, including wheelbarrows, spades, slathers, hoes, reflectors, and rakes, will be allocated to service providers, enhancing their capacity for service delivery and ensuring the success of the program.

During the distribution event, Jane Wachwenge, the Chief Officer in charge of Gender, emphasized Governor Natembeya’s commitment to improving service delivery and uplifting living standards. She highlighted the importance of ensuring that the public receives value for the money invested in such initiatives.

The Kazi Mashinani Initiative is part of the broader Ukombozi Empowerment Programme launched by the County Government the previous week. This comprehensive program aims to uplift vulnerable groups in the county.

Under the Kazi Mashinani Initiative, 2500 youths from informal settlements have been recruited. They will receive a monthly stipend of Shs 5000 each for their work, which will involve ten-day shifts.

Furthermore, participating youth will have the opportunity to access essential resources through vocational training programs, further empowering them to contribute positively to their communities and build better futures for themselves.