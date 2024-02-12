Mens Conference Chairman Stephen Letoo has released a set of guidelines to women in anticipation of this year’s Mens Conference.

In a statement on Saturday, February 10, 2024, Letoo confirmed that the organization had registered as mandated by laws and the Constitution, thus obtaining legal recognition.

“One year since we held our inaugural conference in Carnivore, the men’s conference group has made a milestone and is now fully registered as required by our laws and the constitution,” Letoo noted.

Detailing the guidelines, Letoo instructed women to pack their husbands’ bags comprehensively as they get ready for a journey to various destinations for the conference.

He cautioned women, stating that the earliest they should anticipate their male partners’ return is on Sunday evening.

“I’m directing all women that their husbands to pack their husbands’ bags in full because we will be designating a lot of members to move out of their destinations and counties to cross border counties to take care of this initiative, so the earliest you should be expecting your boyfriend, your brother, your father back home is on Sunday evening,” he said.

The outspoken scribe declared that if the men do not appear by Sunday evening, the women should reach out to the organization for an update on their whereabouts.

“Failure for them to show up on Sunday evening in their respective homes, you are hereby requested to contact our offices for the Mens Conference that is at St Georges House first floor room no. 104 along Parliament Road so that we take it upon ourselves to trace them for you,” he added.

Letoo also highlighted that this year’s theme will revolve around championing the well-being of the boy child, with a primary focus on road safety for boda boda riders.

The journalist further mentioned that organizers of the event will initiate a road safety campaign called ‘DONATE A REFLECTOR JACKET AND SAVE OUR MEN’ to address and reduce road accidents.

“Majority of those who lost their lives sadly are boda boda riders who are part and parcel of the men’s conference group. 99 % of the riders are men and we care for our fellow men.

“We want to discourage a situation where a man leaves the house in the morning and never returns home leaving behind orphans and widows just because he died on the road,” Letoo said.