Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga has endorsed Nakuru governor Susan Kihika as the ideal candidate for Kenya’s first woman president.

In her statement over the weekend, Omanga asserted that the country is prepared for a woman president in 2032. She also highlighted the significant contributions women have made to the nation’s progress, showcasing exceptional leadership abilities in various fields.

“Women have made tremendous contributions to the progress of this country & have displayed exceptional leadership prowess in various fields. We believe that the country is ready for a woman president in 2032 & the best candidate for the office is H.E. Gov Susan Kihika. It’s doable!” Omanga said via her Twitter(X) account.

To date, only two female politicians have contested for the presidential position since the country became a republic. Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu was the first to vie for the role in 1997 but lost to the late President Daniel Arap Moi. Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua followed suit and contested in 2013 but lost to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Recently, nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Sabina Chege declared her intention to become the country’s first woman president. In her remarks, Sabina expressed confidence that women in leadership possess all the necessary qualities to lead a country and meet the expectations of its citizens.

“I would pray to God that, that day comes and happens. that I will be the first female president. When a woman is in leadership she is a mother, she can take care of everyone, sometimes men can be abrasive and highhanded but when a woman is a president you will see changes,” she said.