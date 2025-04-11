Mary Biketi Opens Up About Blocking “Thirsty” Women After Oparanya: “No New Women Allowed”

Mary Biketi, the partner of Cabinet Secretary and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, has openly discussed how she regularly checks her partner’s phone to keep persistent women at bay.

Biketi shared that some women, eager to gain Oparanya’s attention, have even resorted to sending suggestive messages. While she made it clear that she has no issue with her partner’s past relationships or co-wives, she firmly draws the line when new women attempt to interfere. She stated that she has no tolerance for such advances.

“There are times I go through his phone and block whoever needs to be blocked. Kuna tudem tudem, jamani hawawezi kosa. Bado wasichana wanamtaka. I block, block, block. Wale wa nje wabaki nje,” she explained in a radio interview.

“Only in-house wives are allowed. After me? Never. I block them,” Biketi added confidently.

She went on to reveal that some women go even further, sending inappropriate pictures. “Some even send nudes, which is unfortunate. Sometimes, I engage with them just to understand their intentions—they want to meet him and seduce him,” she said.

Biketi emphasized that while some of these women may appear more physically attractive or have higher education, such factors don’t faze her. “Yes, they might be more attractive, have better figures, or be more educated, but I block them. He told me he’s happy with the women he already has,” she said.

Biketi also shared how she met Oparanya, recalling their encounter at Wilson Airport on a flight to Kisumu. “He sat next to me on the plane. I didn’t know him personally, but he introduced himself—and that was it. The rest is history,” she said.

Confirming their marriage, she revealed that Oparanya has visited her family, though she prefers to keep certain aspects of their relationship private. “He’s a good man, and a responsible father. People judge him a lot when it comes to women, but they don’t know the real him,” she stated.

Regarding their polygamous setup, Biketi declared; “As long as I’m okay and have everything I need, I don’t stress. He always comes back to me. After me, there will be no other.”