Kenyan Artist Nameless in Mourning After Losing Father Mzee Joshua Mathenge

David Mathenge, better known by his stage name Nameless, is currently mourning the passing of his father, Mzee Joshua Mathenge.

The renowned Kenyan musician shared this personal loss on Instagram, where he fondly remembered his father as an exceptional parent. “Rest well, daddy. I am blessed beyond measure to have had you as a father,” Nameless wrote in a heartfelt post that resonated with many of his followers.

The deep bond between Nameless and his father was often evident in his social media updates. Four years ago, Mzee Joshua underwent a successful head surgery after a 10-day hospital stay, a recovery that Nameless celebrated publicly, showcasing the gratitude and love he felt.

In December last year, his parents celebrated 60 years of marriage, an occasion the artist marked by posting this on Instagram. “Came home to see the parents as they celebrate 60 years of marriage! Happy anniversary Daddy and mummy! My forever role models. Thank you for showing us the way!”

Mzee Mathenge has died just days short of his 89th birthday.

On April 28 last year, Nameless and his siblings celebrated their father’s 88th birthday. Reflecting on the occasion, Nameless shared a touching moment where their father expressed pride in his children, bringing them immense joy.

“Hang out with Dad on his 88th birthday and could not help but be grateful for mum and Dad’s health!! Dad told us something that I will hold close to my heart. He said he sometimes sits and watches each and every one of his kids and can’t believe he was blessed with such good children that always stick together! That made us feel really good about ourselves! He also told us to always remember that we can’t know everything and to be okay with being corrected and also to be free to correct each other if we think we need to. Growth is key in any relationship! Was a special, fulfilled day for us. Happy birthday, Dad. You are the MAN!”

May God rest his soul in peace.