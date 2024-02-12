The government is set to explore a reevaluation of the tax structure for sports equipment, aiming to enhance the accessibility and affordability of sporting tools.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi hinted at this initiative, underlining its potential to promote sports participation, especially among the youth, as a viable source of livelihood and investment.

“As a government, our aim is to improve the policies governing sports and the arts, recognizing their significance as sources of income and investment, especially for the youth,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi stressed the need to shift the perception of sports as exclusive to the elite. He asserted that sports should be seen as an endeavor accessible to everyone.

Addressing attendees at the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open European Golf Tournament at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County, Mudavadi challenged the notion that certain sports, like golf, are reserved for the privileged few.

The Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs pointed out the emergence of great talents from humble backgrounds, underscoring the necessity of ensuring equal access to sporting opportunities.

“We must dispel the notion that sports like golf are exclusively for the elite. Talents abound across all strata of society, and it is our responsibility as a government to ensure that sporting endeavors are within reach for everyone, regardless of their background,” Mudavadi stated.

He emphasized the significance of instilling discipline and focus among the youth, highlighting that sports, when harnessed effectively, can yield significant returns.

Mudavadi applauded the organizers and sponsors of the tournament for selecting Vipingo Ridge Golf Course, recognizing the synergy between sports and tourism that contributes to Kenya’s economic growth.

“Beyond the competition itself, events like this showcase Kenya’s beauty to the world, attracting visitors and revenue to our country,” Mudavadi said.

The PCS underscored the importance of the tournament in promoting social and economic transformation, aligning with the government’s Bottom-up Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Mudavadi commended the peaceful environment in which the tournament occurred, drawing a contrast with global conflicts. He emphasized Kenya’s commitment to maintaining peace and welcoming visitors from around the globe.

“This event is taking place in a global environment that is full of conflicts and challenges, but back home here in Kenya everything is calm. This calls for all of us to ponder on the centres and nations that are experiencing conflict, dislocation, humanitarian crises and appreciate the value of peace since no one can buy peace.”

Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan clinched the title of the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open, securing a prize of KSh7.7 million (Euro 45,000) at the PGA Baobab Vipingo Ridge golf course.

Some photos from the golfing event.