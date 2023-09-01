Cynthia Nyamai has expressed optimism about discovering love in her forties. She emphasizes that her approach to love life is deeply rooted in spirituality, stating that her decision to marry will be driven by purpose rather than mere romance.

“I will marry one day not because of romantic ideas only, it will be because my call, my purpose should be aligned with his. I will help him get to where he is meant to and he will also help me. A woman brings life,” she explained.

Nyamai says she would only marry a “King” clarifying that this choice is based on alignment rather than material possessions.

Nevertheless, Cynthia Nyamai mentioned that her partner should be tall, dark, and handsome, sporting well-groomed facial hair, and exuding a pleasant fragrance.

“I know my man has to be a king. I can’t marry lower than a King and I know people will think it means property blah blah blah, but it is where they are in the spiritual things. Some things come naturally from working with God. As a prophet, I can only marry a King, so that he doesn’t tear down my office and things that God has given me,” she said in an interview.

Cynthia further delved into her process of healing, sharing that she has refrained from entering the dating scene due to the wounds from her past. She revealed feeling apprehensive, believing that some men intended to exploit and cause her pain.

“You know we are hurt so much in our society that we begin to do things outside the order of God. I was okay, I even would not mind hurting men. It helped me to begin to separate myself from a lot of nonsense in my life that society has been teaching us. I am rebuilding my system,” she said.

She recounted an incident from four years ago, during which she believes she received a message from God indicating that she wasn’t prepared for marriage due to her perceptions of men.

During that period, Cynthia Nyamai was residing in Uganda.

“I used to tell God to give me a man who on Fridays, will just be coming home, We have dinner after that I make a flask of tea we sit and we pray until morning.

“God takes us through a journey. So God wakes me up in the morning he tells me, Let’s have a date come to the balcony, send for Java and we enjoy.

“I was living on a hill, looking at other hills and we started talking. He said I want to prepare you for marriage. I said God as I sit on this balcony, a hot guy will pass by a hot man, I will just see a tall man at the gate saying Excuse me I’m lost. Wapi?!” she joked.

The TV presenter mentioned that God guided her in learning how to ready herself for marriage.bShe mentioned that she received a message from God, telling her that she had been manipulating men.

“I had to call many men in my life and apologize. And the funny thing is he started working on me. He said you are the problem, you are not ready for marriage. He said you think it is wisdom and you are clever. He was like apologize to all the men I had worked with,” she said.

Cynthia Nyamai said that while she hopes to start a family, she is resolute in her decision to only marry upon hearing the guidance of God’s voice.