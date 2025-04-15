Geoffrey Ruku Declares Ksh377 Million Net Worth, Pitches Plan to Track Civil Servants’ Productivity

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku has declared a net worth of Ksh377 million, attributing most of it to his private business ventures.

While appearing before the Committee on Appointments on Monday, April 14, Ruku—President William Ruto’s nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Public Service—disclosed that he holds shares worth Ksh250 million in a private company.

Ruku further revealed that he owns land and buildings spread across the country, collectively valued at Ksh40 million, with his family residence alone worth Ksh60 million. His savings and Sacco shares total Ksh15 million, and he owns vehicles valued at Ksh12 million.

President Ruto nominated Ruku to take over the Ministry of Public Service following the dismissal of former CS Justin Muturi.

During his vetting, Ruku laid out a reform-focused vision for the public sector, pledging to enhance accountability and performance. One of his key proposals is to introduce a digital system that tracks how government employees spend their work hours.

He explained that this new platform would digitally connect all government offices, allowing civil servants to clock in through electronic timesheets upon reporting to work. The system would also monitor employee output, ensuring that public servants meet performance expectations and deliver services efficiently.

Ruku also promised to pursue structural changes at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). He plans to propose amendments to existing laws to separate the commission’s responsibilities, especially around teacher recruitment and promotions.

According to Ruku, this change is critical in fighting corruption within the TSC, where irregularities in hiring and promotion have long sparked public concern.