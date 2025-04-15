Atwoli Signals Exit from COTU After Serving Under All Kenyan Presidents

After more than two decades at the helm of Kenya’s Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), Secretary General Francis Atwoli has signaled that he may soon step down.

Speaking during the burial of George Oduor, Raila Odinga’s longtime bodyguard, Atwoli reflected on his long career and service under every Kenyan President since independence. He hinted that President William Ruto may be the last Head of State he serves under as Cotu boss.

“I have had the opportunity to serve all Presidents of Kenya since independence… Maybe your(William Ruto) government will be the last one I serve before returning to Khwisero,” Atwoli told mourners in Ruto’s presence.

Atwoli went on to commend Ruto for attending Oduor’s funeral, pointing out that such a gesture was rare among past leaders.

“To tell the truth, not all of the Presidents I’ve served under would have come to the funeral of someone like George,” he added.

Atwoli’s leadership at Cotu began in August 2001, making him the longest-serving trade unionist in the country. His tenure, however, has sparked frequent public debate, with many Kenyans questioning how long he plans to remain in office.

Cotu Boss Responds to Term Limit Call from Prof. Kibwana

That conversation recently reignited when former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana congratulated Atwoli and his wife, Mary Kilobi, on the birth of their son, Atwoli Jnr. In his congratulatory message posted on X, Kibwana urged Cotu to reflect on the possibility of introducing term limits for its top leadership.

“I heartily congratulate the Atwoli family for the new arrival in their family. Cotu (K) should give their Secretary General a well deserved Paternity Leave during which they can also discuss: Should Cotu and trade union leadership be a life tenure affair?” Kibwana wrote.

Atwoli, 75, didn’t hold back in his response. He defended his long tenure by highlighting the reforms he has championed, including securing paternity leave for workers as part of the five labour laws he helped push through.

“Thanks Prof! First, I have fought for Kenyan workers to receive paternity leave as part of my work to bring about the five (5) sets of Labour laws. You realize that these laws and the Constitution of Kenya 2010, as in Article 41, have empowered the Kenyan worker above all else in the region.”

He also took a personal jab, pointing out that both he and Kibwana are age-mates—and that Kibwana had recently been appointed a law professor at Daystar University.

“So, prof, make me understand, when does your profession come to and end? Can a professor really stop reading, teaching and writing? When will you stop engaging your mind?” he posed.

A Look at Francis Atwoli’s Long Career in Labour Leadership

Francis Atwoli has held several key positions in Kenya’s labour movement over the decades. He began his career in 1967 as a Senior Technician at the Kenya Posts & Telecommunication Corporation, a role he held until 1986.

From 1971 to 1986, he also served as Branch Secretary for the Union of Posts and Telecommunication Employees.

In 1986, Cotu appointed him as Director of Organizing, a position he held until 1994. That same year, he became the General Secretary of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union, a post he continues to hold today.

Atwoli rose to national prominence in August 2001 when he was elected Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu).

In addition to his long-standing role at the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), Francis Atwoli holds several influential positions both regionally and internationally.

He currently serves as an independent non-executive director at the National Bank of Kenya. At the regional level, he chairs the East African Trade Union Confederation and serves as President of the Trade Union Federation of Eastern Africa.

Atwoli also holds the presidency of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity, which represents workers’ interests across the continent.

Globally, he represents Kenya on the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO). He also serves as a Vice President of both the International Labour Conference and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), further cementing his influence on the global labour stage.