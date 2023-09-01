Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has affirmed Kenya’s commitment to upholding good bilateral relations with its partners.

He termed Kenya an investment destination and emphasized on the commitment to create a good business environment for investors.

The Deputy President spoke Thursday evening as he represented President William Ruto at the awarding ceremony of African Tech Challenge (ATC) VIII, a program sponsored by AVIC-INTL.

The Deputy President lauded AVIC International for the program that plays a key role in enhancing the technical skills of students pursuing technical courses in Kenya.

The Skills being learnt by the students will help the country in reducing the level of unemployment and reduce the poverty index in the country through cultivating the spirit of entrepreneurship as a way of encouraging innovation among youth in the country.

The DP urged the youth to take advantage of the youth-driven ICT potential to leverage innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics and other technologies to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

He lauded the program saying it lays strong emphasis on youth-driven ICT potential to support new age industries which leverage innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics and other technologies to enhance our productivity and competitiveness.