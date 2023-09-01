Ida Odinga has joined other wellwishers in providing assistance to popular Benga musician Atommy Sifa.

The singer recently took to social media to share his plight, revealing he was down on his luck after his band was dissolved about a year ago. The ‘Obama’ hitmaker also revealed he lost his band equipment, forcing him to turn to small-scale farming to sustain himself and his family.

In addition to asking for financial help for his kids’ school fees, Atommy Sifa also expressed his need for musical instruments to revive his music career. And that’s exactly what he has received from Ida Odinga, the wife of ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

RELATED – Babu Owino Covers School Fees For Daughter of Ohangla Singer Atomy Sifa

Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Director of Communications, said Ida Odinga gifted the musician instruments valued at Sh100,000. He noted that Ida’s gesture was part of celebrating her 73rd birthday.

Ida on her part heaped praise on Atomy Sifa saying he is an international artiste who would be considered one of the world’s greatest if he came from another country.

“We should not look at him as just a boy next door, he is of international standard. If it were in other international countries other than Kenya, Atomy would be holding a position such as you remember the Jacksons, so we must help to promote their work,” Ida said.

Atomy Sifa was full of gratitude for Ida and promised to compose a song for her by December of this year.

The singer noted that he still requires speakers, a power amp, and a mixer. He has started a fundraiser targeting to raise at least Sh 800,000.

“I need a total of seven speakers which I can use in a concert. Anybody willing to support me is free to do so,” he said.