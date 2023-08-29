Politician Cate Waruguru was over the moon as she celebrated her birthday in Dallas, U.S. The Former Laikipia County Woman Representative turned 37, with her husband, Peter Waweru, flying her to Texas to celebrate the milestone.

The couple hosted an intimate birthday dinner surrounded by their close friends and family.

Waruguru was sure to appreciate her hubby for the birthday treat, taking to social media to gush over him.

“Dear Husband Peter Waweru. Thank you a million times for showering me with your unconditional love. My deepest appreciation once again for celebrating my 37th birthday in a special way,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

She added: “Seven represents completion and perfection. I Dearly thank God that He made you my life partner & Beshty Wangu wa Nguvu. You have shown unconditional love unconditionally and continuas mapenzi. Your Faith in God, and fervent Prayer has taught me the power of patience in life.”

Waruguru, one of President William Ruto’s Chief Administrative Secretaries appointments, also shared the below photos of her birthday dinner.