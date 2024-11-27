Humour·Social Media The Funniest Trending Memes and Tweets This Wednesday November 27, 2024 by Nick Mwangi Here’s what’s trending on the socials today. Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story KWS Unveils Free Wi-Fi in National Parks with Satellite Internet Next Story Treasury PS Kiptoo Alleges Defamation After Spying Software Allegations Surface Latest from Blog New Immigration Reforms Transform Passport and ID Issuance for Kenyans Treasury PS Kiptoo Alleges Defamation After Spying Software Allegations Surface KWS Unveils Free Wi-Fi in National Parks with Satellite Internet Vetting of EACC CEO Nominee Scheduled for Next Week Nairobi’s Road Infrastructure Overhaul Begins with Tenders for Key Projects