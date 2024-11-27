Vetting of EACC CEO Nominee Scheduled for Next Week

The Parliamentary Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs will next week vet Abdi Ahmed Mohamud for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

President William Ruto recently nominated Mohamud to succeed Twalib Mbarak, whose term ends in January 2025.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Parliament confirmed that the vetting will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. The vetting will take place in the Mini Chamber, 1st floor, at County Hall, Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

As part of the approval process, Parliament has invited Kenyans to submit their views on Mohamud’s suitability to lead the anti-graft agency. All submissions should be made in writing, sworn on oath, and supported by evidence.

“The memoranda may be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly via P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi, or delivered to the office at the Main Parliament Buildings. Alternatively, they can be emailed to [email protected], by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024,” the notice continued.

Mohamud currently serves as the Deputy CEO of the EACC, where he oversees daily operations, including statutory, administrative, and policy functions. He previously held the position of Director of Investigations at the commission for over ten years. If approved, he will succeed Twalib Mbarak, who has served as EACC CEO since January 2019.