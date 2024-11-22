From Gospel to Afrobeats: Kenya Welcomes Israel Mbonyi and Burna Boy

Renowned Rwandan gospel artist Israel Mbonyi has announced his performance in Kenya on December 31, 2024, to usher in the New Year.

While the full concert details remain undisclosed, Mbonyi’s Kenyan visit will follow his Christmas celebration concert in Rwanda, promising an unforgettable worship experience.

Earlier this year, Mbonyi captivated Kenyan audiences during his mid-August performance at the Ulizi Sports Complex, Lang’ata Road. Hosted by The Africa Worship Experience, the event showcased his chart-topping hits like “Nina Siri” and “Nitaamini”, which have garnered 48 million and 19 million YouTube views, respectively.

Expressing his affection for Kenyan fans, Mbonyi shared, “Kenya holds a special place in my heart, and I’m super grateful for your support. You have been the number one supporters of my ministry for the last few years, and the time has come for us to worship together live in person.”

His last concert in Kenya offered tiered ticket pricing, ranging from Sh3,000 for regular entry to Sh20,000 for 1st Class VVIP access. Fans eagerly await updates on ticketing and venue details for the upcoming New Year’s Eve performance.

Burna Boy to Thrill Nairobi in March 2025

Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy, famed for his electrifying stage presence, has also confirmed a Nairobi concert set for March 1, 2025. The Grammy-winning artist, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aims to deliver a performance befitting his ‘African Giant’ status, following a controversial 2019 NRG Wave Festival appearance where fans were disappointed by his late arrival.

Burna Boy, celebrated for blending high-energy dance routines with soulful acoustic renditions, recently made history as the first African artist to headline and sell out the London Stadium twice. Kenyan fans can secure tickets for the Nairobi concert, priced between Sh4,000 and Sh65,000, as they await venue details.