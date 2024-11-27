Treasury PS Kiptoo Alleges Defamation After Spying Software Allegations Surface

The government has rejected allegations that it attempted to deploy spying software against President William Ruto’s political opponents.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, who was named in a Daily Nation report, dismissed the claims as false and misleading.

Kiptoo responded to the article titled “Ruto Men Sued Over ‘Classified’ Spying Software,” which implicated him in an alleged government plan to acquire classified technology for propaganda purposes. He categorically denied the allegations, calling them “absolutely unfounded.”

“The article features my image and implicates me in an alleged government plan to acquire classified technology for propaganda purposes. These allegations are absolutely unfounded,” Kiptoo stated.

The PS also denied any connection to the individual mentioned in the report, Ms. Mary Wachuka Maina, who allegedly filed the lawsuit. Kiptoo clarified that he had never met or interacted with her and had no knowledge of the claims or any government plans to acquire such technology.

Furthermore, Kiptoo refuted the article’s suggestion that “confidential accounts” exist within the National Treasury, from which funds could be allocated for the purported scheme.

“I take great exception to the Daily Nation placing my photograph alongside this unsubstantiated story. By doing so, the newspaper has defamed me by implication, creating a false association between myself and the allegations,” Kiptoo added.

The PS has demanded an immediate retraction of the story and a public apology, stating that the false report has harmed his reputation. He warned that failure to act would lead him to pursue legal action to protect his name.

Kiptoo also urged media outlets to uphold high journalistic standards as outlined in Kenya’s Media Council Act and Code of Conduct, stressing that accuracy, fairness, and professionalism are vital for maintaining public trust.