Bensoul (born Benson Mutua) is reaping the benefits of his bold decision to quit formal education in pursuit of his musical passion.

Speaking in a recent radio interview, the ‘Navutishwa’ hitmaker said he was pursuing Civil engineering at Uni before he dropped out to focus on music.

“I quit school, I was studying civil engineering and I said I wanna do music like full time and by then I wasn’t a superstar in any way. So nilikuwa najiaminia, and that was a risk. But I am glad that I did it,” he told Kiss FM.

The Sol Generation signee and former member of H_Art The Band expressed gratitude to his mother, who endorsed this step and motivated him to chase after his aspirations.

“For sure she was a bit afraid about it but she still supported me, thanks to my mum maze, she supported me in so many ways and did not judge me like other parents do,” he said.

Bensoul mentioned the risk he took, combined with the work he has been putting into his music, is starting to pay off.

“It’s a beautiful feeling to see that all your hard work that I’ve put in is finally paying off. Tumelima sana manze from the days nilichezea Hart The Band, from the day yeney nimekuwa musicain in charge, nimelima sana so wacha maua yangu zianze kukuja,” he said.

Bensoul also spoke about his rate card revealing that he charges Ksh 750,000 for a show performance.

“Yes 750k and it is not for kiki or anything. When you look at my rate card, the shows that I do they must pay me that much, lazima wafike hip bei,” he said, adding: “Of which inaenda ikipanda. The more I do music, the more my rate card keeps going up so mnibook saa hizi mnaeza kuniafford.”

The songwriter explained what his Ksh750k entails: “The fee includes a changing room, a ride to the venue for me and my squad, drinks, good space, also nimeitisha dawa, vitu zangu unajua mambo yangu pale lazima so the tent must be iwe imebariki in a good way.”

Bensoul also joked: “Soon enough I will also start asking for a massage person, sababu eh hii kazi sii rahisi lazima msanii afilie.”