KWS Unveils Free Wi-Fi in National Parks with Satellite Internet

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is enhancing connectivity across its parks, reserves, and stations with a groundbreaking investment in satellite internet.

Using savings from the 2023/2024 fiscal year, KWS aims to improve operational efficiency and enhance visitor experiences, even in remote areas, while supporting its commitment to sustainable conservation through technological innovation.

In partnership with Karibu Connect Limited, a local Starlink Satellite provider, and the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology, KWS has launched the installation and maintenance of satellite internet at 70 facilities. This project provides seamless internet and Wi-Fi access to both visitors and staff, ensuring reliable communication and an improved experience.

Many parks, including Aberdare, Sibiloi, and Mt. Kenya, faced challenges with mobile communication and lacked fiber optic infrastructure, which affected services like the eCitizen ticketing system. The new satellite connectivity resolves these issues, ensuring consistent internet access for all.

KWS Director General Dr. Erustus Kanga confirmed that the service would provide free Wi-Fi at major visitor touch points, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience at all facilities.

To date, 40 facilities, including Tsavo, Aberdare, Isiolo, and Ndere Island, have been upgraded with the satellite internet system. This initiative has significantly boosted operational efficiency, reduced customer complaints, and positioned KWS as a leader in conservation and technological advancements.

This strategic move not only enhances tourism and increases revenue but also strengthens Kenya’s conservation efforts, providing visitors with seamless access to the wonders of the wild while embracing modern technology.