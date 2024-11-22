Ezekiel Mutua Urges Ministry of Interior to Step In on “Mapangale Dance” Challenge

Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), has strongly criticized the viral “Mapangale Dance” Challenge and suggested banning it.

Mutua condemned the challenge for promoting violence and misogyny, revealing that he had received numerous complaints from the public.

“I am inundated with complaints about the “Mapangale dance” challenge on TikTok. I have reviewed the clips, and I agree that this kind of content normalises violence and is misogynistic,” Mutua wrote in a Twitter post.

Mutua also emphasized his efforts to prevent content that could threaten national security. He revealed that he is in contact with the Ministry of Interior to ensure such content does not compromise safety.

Additionally, he urged content creators to use their platforms to inspire hope rather than glorify criminal behavior.

“I am liaising with the relevant authorities, particularly the Ministry of Interior, to ensure that such content does not jeopardize national security. In the meantime, we advise content creators to use their creativity to inspire hope and not promote or glorify criminal behavior,” he added.

Mutua further stated that MCSK would issue a formal statement after consulting with the relevant parties. “We will issue a comprehensive statement on the matter once we have aligned our corrective actions with the relevant parties,” he said.

The “Mapangale Dance” is believed to have been created by popular Reggae MC Zendiambo. The term “Mapangale” refers to a machete, and the dance mimics swinging machetes.