New Immigration Reforms Transform Passport and ID Issuance for Kenyans

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services says it has rolled out significant reforms to improve the issuance of passports, national ID cards, and vital registration documents, making services more accessible and efficient for Kenyans locally and abroad.

Speaking before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services, Prof. Julius Bitok, detailed milestones achieved under the government’s reform agenda.

Passport processing times have been cut from three months to just seven days. This has been made possible by acquiring two high-capacity printers capable of producing 10,000 passports daily and expanding application counters at Nyayo House from 14 to 40.

Additionally, passport booklet shortages have been resolved by increasing annual procurement from 300,000 to 1 million, ensuring a steady supply until the end of next year.

Emergency cases now benefit from expedited processing, with passports issued within 24 hours. New passport offices have been opened in Kericho and Bungoma counties, and plans are underway to establish another in Machakos.

Prof. Bitok reaffirmed the government’s goal of setting up passport offices in every region to bring services closer to Kenyans.

The department has also digitized birth and death certificate registration, reducing processing times to one week. Currently, 90% of these applications are completed online.

To fast-track national ID issuance, particularly for students, the department introduced the Maisha Card and increased ID service centers to 970. School principals are also collaborating with county education directors to ensure every Form Four student receives an ID card upon completing their studies.

By 2027, civil registration offices are expected to operate in all 290 constituencies.

Prof. Bitok emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance data security and access to civil registration services. However, he expressed concern over 65,000 uncollected passports and called for greater awareness.