Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi, the lawyer representing Jaswant Singh Rai, the chairman of Kabras Sugar, has confirmed that the businessman has been released by the individuals who had reportedly abducted him.

Jaswant Singh Rai was reported missing after his Toyota LC200 was ambushed on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the intersection of Wood Avenue in Kilimani, directly across from Kenwood Apartments, at approximately 4 p.m. The attackers, driving a grey double-cab pick-up, intercepted his vehicle.

CCTV footage of the incident depicts four men exiting the pick-up and forcefully extracting the occupants of the billionaire’s car, before rapidly departing towards Galana Road with their captives.

Rai’s car was left abandoned on the road.

The family filed a missing person report through their daughter at Kilimani police station, and this was recorded in the Occurrence Book (OB) with reference number 21/26/08/2023.

Rai’s lawyer said the billionaire was released unharmed on Sunday evening. Kilukumi noted that his client was understandably shaken but in good condition, having been reunited with his family.

However, he has not yet disclosed the identities of those who abducted him.