Mayonde is seemingly reveling in the beauty and magical journey of motherhood as she counts months to the arrival of her first child.

The sensational singer/songwriter is heavy with child, a well-kept secret she only let out of the bag sometime last month. On top of debuting her baby bump in a lyric music video for her feel-good track, Raha, with Muthoni Drummer Queen, Mayonde has been using social media to great effect to celebrate her pregnancy.

“My raha is taking stock of how far I’ve come and all that God has done for me. Counting all my blessings and marveling at the journey of life. I feel joy when I appreciate all the beautiful souls I’ve come across and all the amazing experiences I’ve had,” Mayonde captioned a promo reel for ‘Raha’.

She followed it up with glowing photos of her maternity shoot, curated by the talented photographer Ms Wanjiku Gitau (afrocanqueenphotography).

“I’m in love, I’m obsessed!! 💖 Finally got to work with @afrocanqueenphotography What a wonderful experience!!! You and the team officially snapped frfr 😍❤️ I loved this maternity shoot so much!🥲💖 Thanks for the artsy, editorial, high fashion, Grace Jones vibes 🤗💗 @nit_studio,” Mayonde wrote on Instagram over a week ago.

Then on Tuesday, August 22, Mayonde dropped equally stunning photos of her second maternity shoot.

“MUVVA 👑 Thanks to this amazing team for creating these glorious images 💖💕” she wrote.

Check out the stunning shots below.