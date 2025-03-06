KECOBO Warns Kenyans Against Paying Royalties to MCSK and PAVRISK

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has cautioned Kenyans against paying royalties to the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), emphasizing that the organization no longer has the legal authority to collect these funds.

This directive follows a High Court ruling in Nairobi on March 3, which denied MCSK’s request to continue collecting royalties on behalf of its members.

Lady Justice Josephine Mong’are dismissed MCSK’s petition, citing that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

The High Court directed that the case be referred to the Copyright Tribunal for determination.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5, KECOBO ordered MCSK to immediately stop representing itself as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) to the public and music users.

“MCSK is further directed to forthwith cease from presenting itself to the public and music users as a licensed CMO. The Board is pursuing other matters pending before the courts relating to the licensing of CMOs and shall inform the public upon determination,” KECOBO stated.

KECOBO also warned against remitting royalties to the Performing and Audio Visual Rights Society of Kenya (PAVRISK), whose license was revoked in 2024. While PAVRISK challenged this revocation in court, the case remains unresolved.

The board further issued a stern warning to any individuals or organizations illegally collecting royalties without its authorization, stating that such actions could result in prosecution. Under Section 46 (12) of the Copyright Act, offenders risk hefty fines or imprisonment upon conviction.

KECOBO urged the public to remain patient as the government works to streamline the sector, ensuring fair compensation and protection for Kenyan creatives.