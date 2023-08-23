Multimedia journalist Ciru Muriuki is the proud loser of a whopping 20 kilos in just six months.

The cohost of The Undiscovered Podcast took to her Instagram page to celebrate the remarkable fete courtesy of a gastric balloon procedure she underwent at the Nairobi Bariatric Center.

Ciru Muriuki shared photos dressed in a multicolored jumpsuit, which she said she hadn’t been able to fit into in four years.

“I was only able to fit into this jumpsuit this year….after 4 years. It was lonely in my closet. It probably thought I died. (Swipe for me not knowing how to act mid-pic 😅) And I wore it today for the second time this year, and I’ve lost even more weight!” she bragged modestly.

In a paid partnership with Nairobi Bariatric Center, Ciru mentioned that she was about to give up on her weight loss journey but her support system kept her going. The only downside, she now has to buy new clothes as well as underwear.

“In February, I began to work on this new me with @nairobibariatric. They are the only Bariatric/weight loss procedure professionals that walk with you step by step. I’m even in a WhatsApp group with other people who had the gastric balloon done…and when I tell you that group helped me through the TRENCHES?? When I was about to give up, they were there! Now I have to buy new clothes. And underwear. No one tells you about the underwear,” the former NTV presenter said.

The famed weight loss centre also celebrated Ciru’s achievement, writing: “We are so honoured to have walked with you through your weight loss journey, and we want you to keep feeling confident and happy in who you are and in your body every day.❤️”

