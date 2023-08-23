Seasoned television journalist Willis Raburu has found his new TV home at the Cape Media-owned station, TV47.

After a successful 13-year tenure at Royal Media Services (RMS), where he anchored news and hosted various shows, Raburu joins TV47 as host of a new show dubbed ‘Wabebe XP’(experience).

The Big Man Bazu will be teaming up with hypeman Frank Mark Gogo popularly known as MC Gogo for the weekly Friday night show.

‘Wabebe XP’ premieres this week at 10:00 p.m, with Willis Raburu promising his fans an amazing ride.

“I am excited to be joining Kenya’s fastest-growing media house. The partnership shows its commitment to diversity, quality, and excellence and I will be joining a team that continues to exhibit and grow these amazing tenets. Buckle your seatbelts! We are in for an amazing ride! WABEBE!” Raburu said via TV47.

Cape Media on its part noted that it is banking on Raburu’s 15-year experience in broadcast journalism to scale the heights of the media industry.

“We are excited to have him on board. He is exceptional and brings a great wealth of experience, especially in multimedia content executions having worked as a broadcaster for almost 15 years. He is a great addition to Cape Media,” said the media house founded by Mt Kenya University(MKU) chairman, Prof Simon Gicharu.

Watch below the fire trailer for Wabebe XP: