Nairobi Traffic Alert: Burna Boy Concert Expected to Disrupt Key Roads This Weekend

Nigerian star Burna Boy, the self-proclaimed African Giant, will this weekend bring Nairobi to a standstill, with authorities urging motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid delays, as heavy traffic is expected along key roads leading to Uhuru Gardens.

The highly anticipated MadfunXperience concert on Saturday, March 1st, will likely cause congestion along key roads, including Lang’ata Road, Likoni Road, and the Southern Bypass link to Likoni Road via Carnivore Grounds.

Traffic disruptions are expected before the concert begins as fans arrive and after it ends when they exit the venue.

Concert Entry & Parking Advisory

Gates to MadfunXperience will open at 3:00 PM and close strictly at 9:00 PM, with no entry allowed after the deadline. Organizers are advising fans to arrive early and check their ticket category to enter through the correct gate.

Due to limited parking at Ulinzi Sports Complex, regular ticket holders are strongly encouraged to use public transport options like Uber, matatus, or boda bodas to ease congestion and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

Traffic & Safety Updates

Attendees should stay updated on real-time traffic information via Madfun’s official communication channels. To ensure a seamless experience, guests must follow signage and adhere to instructions from traffic officers and event organizers.

Concertgoers should prepare in advance for smooth access, while non-attendees are advised to avoid the affected roads during peak hours to minimize delays and congestion.