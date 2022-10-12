Radio personality Kamene Goro has once again taken aim at comedian Eric Omondi, accusing him of hypocrisy in his supposed fight for improved standards for local musicians.

Speaking on her morning show, Kamene faulted Eric Omondi for celebrating the cancellation of Nigerian artiste Tems’ concert.

“I don’t understand. How are you fighting for Kenyan music when all you do is bash and fight with our musicians online?

“How are you fighting for Kenyan music when you’re celebrating when young event organizers have their event cancelled?” Goro posed.

She told Eric Omondi that he should mentor upcoming stars instead of firing shots from the sidelines.

“The number of jobs they were going to give, the views they were going to pay to our Kenyan musicians, but it was cancelled and you were so happy sitting there by the sidelines. A whole you who should be a mentor in this industry,” said Kamene.

“You’re not fighting for musicians, you’re fighting for yourself. A lot of Kenyan musicians performed this weekend, were you there to support them? Did you buy a ticket? That’s how you start supporting, buy a ticket,” she added.

Kamene further challenged Eric Omondi to organize a show that can attract atleast 10k Kenyans.

“Have you supported any event this year ama zako ni za kuingia tu online na kusema tuu how you are the biggest or how you are better than them and how you’re doing shows all over Africa?

“Skiza bro, I want you to stop talking and finally find something to do. We fanya concert ya wasee 10,000 alafu ukuje tuongee.” Kamene said.