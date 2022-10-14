Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o is all set to further his education weeks after becoming a first-time lawmaker.

The comedian has registered for a Master’s Degree at his alma mater, Daystar university.

He made the announcement on social media, sharing a video as he left the higher learning institution.

“Registered for my masters,” Jalas captioned a video.

This comes nearly two years after Jalang’o graduated from Daystar with a degree in Community Development.

It was a big deal for the radio personality who dedicated his graduation to his late father.

“Today has been a good day, I just want to thank God this far. He remains Elshadai! 4 years at Daystar University was summed up in bitter-sweet tears! When I confirmed that my name was on the list of 2020 graduating students I just cried. But picking my gown today was even more emotional.

“I just wish my Dad was here to see me fulfill his wishes. You might not understand why my undergrad means a lot to me but I will live to tell this story of why I had to graduate or go to school at my age,” he said at the time.

In previous interviews, Jalang’o has opened up about not being able to further his education due ato a lack of fees.

The Nyangoma Boys School alumnus also missed out on a chance to join his dream school, Maseno School, because his father could not afford fees.

After completing his secondary education, Jalang’o became a fishmonger in Homa Bay town, living from hand to mouth.

“At 23 years, I was a fisherman and fishmonger in Homabay town. We would go to the middle of the lake at night and cast our nets. I grew up in an average family, and we would find that today there is food, tomorrow there is no food,” Jalang’o said.

He later moved to Nairobi where he worked as a house manager at a relative’s house. It is during this time that he started acting at the Kenya National Theatre.