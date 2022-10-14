A PSV tout who was captured in a viral video hanging dangerously on the door of a matatu has opened up about the incident.

Leonard Katana, who lives in Umoja, Nairobi, spoke to Citizen TV saying he was just having fun and didn’t think he was breaking the law.

He said he has been in the matatu industry for six years after dropping out of college.

“I went to college but had to drop out and started hustling, and that’s how I joined the matatu industry, I would make 200 shilling a day in the beginning,” he said.

Katana said the viral incident started as a bet between friends trying to outshine each other.

“We were headed to town from Umoja, but it all started from town. It was good business for a weekend job. The booming business, excitement and the hype of the vehicle led to the stunts we witnessed in the viral video,” he said.

“Then, I thought of my actions as fun and crazy, the endangering part was an afterthought that happened after I was arrested, that’s when it hit me that I had committed a traffic offense,” he said.

The tout said he regrets his actions and dismissed claims that he is suicidal. He mentioned that several people have lost their jobs as a result of the dangerous stunts.

“I regret the action because I am jobless, I know of six people who are jobless because of my action, and the owner of the bus is making losses because of me. People say I was suicidal but I am not, I just took my energy to the wrong place, I got carried away and took it overboard,” he said.

Katana last week pleaded guilty to three charges of riding in a dangerous position, failing to wear a uniform, and failing to comply with road safety measures.

He was fined Ksh10,000 for each count.