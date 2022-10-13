Radio personality Kamene Goro has debunked some of the assumptions that members of the public make about her.

One of these is the assumption that she does not struggle financially, which Kamene Goro dismissed in an interactive Questions and Answers (Q&A) session with her followers on Instagram.

“You don’t struggle financially..” the fan assumed.

Kamene responded: “Fiction!!!!!! I struggle tena sana!!!!”

There was also an assumption that Kamene is a multimillionaire, with a fan asking: “You are worth millions of shillings?”

To which, the Kiss 100 radio presenter responded: “Fiction. Bado tuna hustle.”

Apparently, there are also some people who believe that Kamene underwent buttocks surgery. A fan wrote: “That A** fake…”

Kamene wrote back: “Fiction! I can’t afford fake body parts.”

The 30-year-old radio personality also clarified why childbearing is not in her plans. A netizen wrote to her: “You don’t like kids..”

But Kamene said: “Fiction! I love kids. It’s the giving birth and school fees part…”

Earlier this year, Kamene declared she intends to be child-free.

“Kids are not in my plan. It is a bit tedious. Kids are a lot of sacrifice and it is one I probably don’t want to make. Plus they are expensive, think of school fees, health care and more,” she said.

Here are screengrabs of Kamene’s responses.