It appears Vera Sidika is not yet done annoying Kenyans. The popular Instagram personality is now lining up her own reality TV show, where her “haters” can keep up with her BS and fuel her “success”.

In a post on social media, Vera Sidika told fans to prepare themselves for the show that is set to air “soon”. She bragged that her life is your entertainment.

“Reality TV show coming up very soon. Brace yourselves!!! You will be watching me on a TV screen near you. My life, your entertainment,” Vera wrote.

Details of the reality tv show remain scanty for now but we understand Vera has teamed up with Eugene Mbugua on the project. The two are believed to have started discussions last year.

“Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo are about to embark on the journey of parenting, and we have begun conversations to see what content we can partner on with them. We are very excited about the potential partnership,” Eugene said in a past interview.

“We at D&R(Documentary and Reality Television Ltd) are always keen to work with different personalities. In the last two years, we’ve been able to put on two great celebrity reality shows; Sol Family with Sauti Sol and Sol Generation and This Love with Wahu and Nameless.”

Vera’s announcement comes days after she got into it with netizens for lying about undergoing surgery just to promote a new song.

In a rejoinder, the mother of one said ‘sorry not sorry’ because she thrives on hate and trolls.

“Don’t waste your precious time unfollowing me. Just block my damn account coz the next time I’m trending for whatever reason, you will still run to my page for gossip or randomly be checking my page for updates,” she said.

“Been in this industry for 10 years now. One thing y’all don’t know is. I rely on hate to succeed,” Shikwekwe bickered.

“Love took me nowhere but hate elevated me. Everything I own today in my name came from hate and trolls. Nobody will make you famous or watch every move you make more than a hater. In fact, they will want to watch so they can hate but in actual sense they watched it meaning more money for me.”

Vera also hit out that: “My fingers were made for counting money. Not responding to haters.”