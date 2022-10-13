Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured that the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) will not be done away with.

Riggy G said President Ruto’s administration is keen on improving the new curriculum and not repealing it.

“CBC is going nowhere, it is not being repealed, it is only going to be improved,” he said.

DP Gachagua spoke Wednesday when he presided over the launch of a three-day induction for the Education Reforms Taskforce at Cemastea Research Institute in Karen, Nairobi.

The DP said the 42-member team will work to improve the CBC by addressing its challenges and weaknesses.

“The CBC is not being repealed, what this good team is doing is to look at it, get the views of the stakeholders and the people of Kenya to keep and improve what is good and address challenges of where there could be weaknesses,” said Gachagua.

The DP also thanked outgoing education CS George Magoha for his commitment to ensuring CBC works.

“We want to assure you we are not in a hurry to get rid of you, take your time. This is your country, this is your government,” Gachagua said.