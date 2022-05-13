Online pharmacies are internet vendors that deal in medicines and have a diversified range of services, including deliveries of the medications just at your doorstep.

Today, you don’t have to visit your local pharmacy to obtain or refill your prescription drugs but make an online order in the comfort of your home.

In Kenya, online pharmacies are licensed by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, whose mission is to ensure the availability of safe, effective, high quality, and affordable pharmaceutical products and services.

Below is a list of the 10 best online pharmacies in Kenya that have maintained a good reputation over time and have proven themselves with the dispensation of quality services to their customers.

10 top-rated online pharmacies in Kenya

1. MYDAWA

2. TF Pharmacy

3. Haltons Pharmacy

4. Pharmaplus Pharmacy

5. Pharmily

6. Goodlife Pharmacy

7. Malibu Pharmacy

8. Neem Pharmacy

9. E Pharmacy Kenya

10. Portal Pharmacy

MYDAWA

MYDAWA was the first online pharmacy to be licensed to operate in Kenya. It offers accessibility and low-cost medications for its customers through partnering with several insurance companies like AAR Insurance, APA Insurance, Britam Insurance, Madison Insurance, Liaison Group Insurance, Heritage Insurance, GA Insurance, Signa, MUA, First Assurance, Pacis, Sanlam, Mtiba, Trident Insurance, and CIC Group insurance.

They operate 24 hours a day, and all orders of either prescription drugs, beauty products, or supplements, are done via their website. Delivery is usually within 4 hours after making an order, and products exceeding Ksh2,500 are delivered freely within Nairobi, with those in other parts of the country charged a standard fee of Ksh99.

Website – www.mydawa.com

Location – 1st Floor, Westside Tower, Suite 101A, Lower Kabete Road, Westlands, Nairobi

Phone number – +254205219999

TF Pharmacy

TF Pharmacy was started in 2007 by Belmont Pharmaceuticals. Since then, it has been offering its clients quality and affordable medications on a timely basis owing to its responsive distribution network.

In its online store, you can get pain relievers, eye, ear & dental care products, cosmetics, and immunity supplements. For in-person checks, you can get blood pressure and blood sugar tests.

Deliveries are within 24 hours, and free shipping for orders above Ksh2,000.

Website – www.tfpharmacyonline.com

Location – TF Pharmacy KMA CENTER, 2nd Flour, Upper Hill-Mara Road, Nairobi

Phone number – 0714217617

Email – [email protected]

Harltons Pharmacy

Halton Pharmacy is an online telemedicine service that trades in all prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products. It is renowned for its free delivery countrywide and accepts these insurance covers: AAR, AON, Britam, CIC Group, Saham, Meridian Health, Postbank, Sanlam, KenGen, and NSSF.

It also offers malaria, blood sugar, and HIV testing.

Website – www.haltons.co.ke

Location – Mitsumi Business Park 9th floor, Muthithi Road, Westlands, Nairobi

Phone number – 0110139518

Pharmaplus Pharmacy

Driven by its mission, ‘To be a top leading Pharmacy in Kenya through the provision of HIGH QUALITY, AUTHENTIC, UNIQUE and ORIGINAL PRODUCTS’ Pharmaplus Pharmacy is among the leaders of online chemists available in Kenya. Since its inception in 2008, it has expanded to open over 50 branches countrywide, and it is mostly preferred due to its solid privacy and security policies and competitive prices.

Products take 15-30 minutes to be delivered, and free deliveries only for orders above Ksh1,000. Payments are through Mpesa, bank transfers, Pesapal, or cash.

Website – www.pharmapluspharmacies.co.ke

Location – 1st Floor Block 19, behind Subaru Kenya Opposite Panari Hotel, Mombasa Road, Nairobi

Phone number – +254793560460

Read: Top 5 Best Family Planning Hospitals in Nairobi

Pharmily

Pharmily online chemist was conceptualized in 2018 but began its operations in 2020, providing various types of over-the-counter and prescription drugs. It also offers reasonable prices and great deals on beauty products and baby and pregnancy care products.

It charges a delivery fee of Ksh200 within Nairobi and Ksh350 in its environs. Payments are made through Pharmily Mpesa pay bill number 918045.

Website – www.pharmily.co.ke

Phone number – 0726669898

Email – [email protected]

Goodlife Pharmacy

Goodlife Pharmacy was founded in 2013 by Dr. Josh Ruxin to provide specifically tailored services for lower-income individuals with a catalog of services like blood pressure monitoring, blood glucose and cholesterol testing, Body Mass Index, vaccinations, family nutrition, doctor consultations, and laboratory services.

It usually takes around 3 hours for an order to be delivered, but orders made after 6 PM are delivered the following day. Delivery charges are calculated based on your location, but to cut these charges, you can collect your products at any Goodlife Pharmacy branch near you.

Website – www.goodlife.co.ke

Location – 5th floor, Kenrail Towers, Ring Road, Westlands, Nairobi

Phone number – +254735703777

Email – [email protected]

Malibu Pharmacy

Malibu Pharmacy started in 1993 as a walk-in drugstore but has since hiked into the digital space and are now offering electronic prescription through its e-commerce website. Customers can fill their prescriptions or buy over-the-counter drugs such as family planning and contraceptives, sleep aids, pain relief, allergy medication, and more. It also offers medical counseling and emergency delivery services.

It has partnered wit: AAR Insurance Kenya Ltd, APA Insurance, AON Minet Insurance Brokers, First Assurance, Britam Insurance, Clarkson Insurance Brokers, GA Insurance, Sanlam, and General Insurance Limited, among others, to ensure all customers can pay for their drug plan.

Delivery fees are determined by your location.

Website – www.malibupharmacy.co.ke

Location – Malibu Pharmacy Head Office, Kenrail Plaza, Ringroad Parklands, Nairobi

Phone number – 0705747474

Email – [email protected]

Neem Pharmacy

Neem Pharmacy boasts appealing deals and an easy-to-navigate website that enables customers to order and take medications effortlessly.

It offers prescribed medications for diabetes, hypertension, and asthma, and its over-the-counter medications include cold and flu medications, antihistamines for allergies, antacids and laxatives, first aid kits, ointments, and eye and ear drops. Payments are through cash, Mpesa, credit, and debit cards.

Website – www.neempharmacy.co.ke

Location – Medicare Plaza, 5th floor, Hurligham, Nairobi

Phone number – +254732029540

Email – [email protected]

E Pharmacy Kenya

E Pharmacy Kenya is among the leading digital healthcare platforms where you can buy medicines online. Moreso, it runs an informative blog about various health topics in which you can find out more about pressing issues written by qualified medical experts.

It mainly deals in hair and skin care products, weight loss products, and immunity supplements.

Website – www.epharmacyke.com

Phone number – +254735944281

Email – [email protected]

Portal Pharmacy

Portal Pharmacy has been in operation since 1961. It has two retail outlets, one in Two Rivers Mall and the other in the Nairobi CBD, along Banda street, which are open to consultations every day from 8 AM to 8 PM.

It sells prescription, over-the-counter drugs and also trades in medical devices such as thermometers, blood sugar monitors, and respiratory aids such as aero chambers.

Portal Pharmacy currently only accepts insurance cards from Cigna Insurance, but customers can pay through Mpesa or cash.

Website – www.portalpharmacy.ke

Location – Portal Pharmacy, Two Rivers Mall, Ruaka, Nairobi

Phone number – +254740637700

Email – [email protected]

Now read: The Best Diabetes Management Clinics in Nairobi