Health Ministry Warns Against Dangerous Paracetamol Injections Circulating in Kenya

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a critical alert about certain batches of Paracetamol 1000mg/100ml injections, warning Kenyans against their use due to serious quality concerns.

The affected products, all manufactured by KamlaAmrut Pharmaceutical LLP in India, have been found to exhibit an unusual colour change, raising alarms within the regulatory body.

Dr. Fred Siyoi, CEO of the PPB, revealed that the three substandard injection products include:

Lumidol Injection (Batch Numbers: CM4594007, CM4594008, CM4594009)

(Batch Numbers: CM4594007, CM4594008, CM4594009) Blink Injection (Batch Numbers: CS4594005, CS4594004)

(Batch Numbers: CS4594005, CS4594004) Paragen Injection (Batch Number: K4290027)

All the products in question were imported from the same Indian manufacturer, KamlaAmrut Pharmaceutical LLP.

In a statement, the PPB has instructed pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare providers, and the public to immediately halt the sale, distribution, and use of these affected batches. The Board has also called for any stock of these injections to be returned to the nearest healthcare facility or supplier to mitigate health risks.

“In execution of our mandate to protect and promote the health of the public, we have flagged these products as substandard due to observable changes in appearance. Continued use poses a potential health risk,” Dr. Siyoi warned.

The PPB reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining access to high-quality, safe medicines, urging all citizens to report any suspected substandard products they may encounter.