Harmonize has announced plans to venture into the tobacco industry in Tanzania.

The Konde Music Worldwide President said he is planning to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed Tembo. He shared sample photos of Tembo and invited investors to partner with him to actualize his dream.

“I need someone to put some serious investment let’s do this together there is no way of doing this alone I need big partnership kila mtu anajua kiasi gani mtaaa unasubiri hii kitu kwa hamu 🗣🗣🗣🗣 #tembo #tembosigaret” he posted.

The ‘Dunia’ hitmaker indicated ‘Tembo cigarette’ will source all the tobacco from local farmers.

“Pure tobako linalo limwa hapa hapa Tanzania…!!!! haya sasa matajiri changamkieni hiii sio mpaka waingie wachina sisi wenyewe tunaweza 💪🏼 bei mtajipangia wenyewe wanangu,” Harmonize announced.

TobaccoTactics reports that the tobacco market in Tanzania was worth $3.88 billion as of 2019.

This is not the first time Harmonize is getting involved in the tobacco business. A few years ago, he was a brand ambassador for Mastermind Tobacco Limited.