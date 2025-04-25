Plastic Toys in Kenya Contain Harmful Toxins Linked to Health Risks, Study Finds

A recent study has raised serious concerns about the safety of plastic toys sold in Kenya, revealing alarming levels of toxic chemicals in everyday playthings.

The research, conducted by the Centre for Environment Justice and Development (CEJAD) in collaboration with Arnika, a Czech-based organization, and the International Pollutants Elimination Network, analyzed a variety of plastic toys purchased from local retailers.

The study’s key finding centers on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), the most commonly used plastic in children’s products, yet one of the most hazardous. Dubbed “poison plastic,” PVC is notorious for releasing toxic chemicals during its production, use, and disposal, posing significant risks to human health and the environment.

A wide range of plastic toys were tested, including dolls, inflatable toys, teething and bath toys, squishy figures, and wearable items such as the popular inflatable Spiderman suits. To the researchers’ shock, every single item tested contained a cocktail of harmful substances, including phthalates (plastic softeners), chlorinated paraffins, UV stabilizers, and heavy metals.

“These chemicals are known to cause serious health risks,” the report warns. “They have been linked to cancer, reproductive health issues, liver and kidney damage, weakened immunity, and developmental problems in children.”

One of the most troubling revelations from the study is that all of the tested toys contained chemicals tied to reduced fertility, higher blood pressure, and childhood obesity. These health issues can have long-term effects on children’s well-being, potentially impacting their development and quality of life.

Among the most concerning findings was the inflatable Spiderman suit, which contained hazardous additives that exceeded safe limits. These chemicals can accumulate in the body, leading to stunted growth and damage to developing organs.

PVC is also found in other common children’s products, such as school supplies, raincoats, and shoes, exposing young children to these toxic chemicals on a daily basis. This constant exposure to harmful toxins, though invisible, can severely affect children’s health over time.

Urgent Call for Regulation

In response to these findings, the researchers are calling for immediate regulatory action to protect children’s health and well-being. Specifically, they advocate for the banning of hazardous chemicals in children’s toys and stricter enforcement of safety standards.

Of the 11 toys tested, nine contained chlorinated paraffins, substances linked to cancer and neurodevelopmental harm. Seven toys tested positive for DEHA, a plasticizer known to negatively affect liver health and reproductive function. Additionally, five toys contained barium, a heavy metal that can damage the cardiovascular and kidney systems. Every toy tested also contained UV stabilizers, some of which are known to disrupt endocrine function and cause developmental issues.

“These chemicals are particularly concerning because they can migrate from the plastic, leach into the environment, and expose children who play with these toys,” said Griffins Ochieng, executive director of CEJAD. “This study highlights the triple planetary crisis—climate change, biodiversity loss, and chemical pollution—that is worsened by the production, use, and disposal of toxic PVC plastic toys.”

Children are especially vulnerable to these chemicals through ingestion, skin contact, and inhalation. Their natural tendency to mouth objects and their prolonged exposure to toys increases the likelihood of absorbing these harmful substances.

“Our children deserve safe toys that don’t threaten their health and development,” said Ochieng. “But our study shows that these so-called ‘fun’ toys made from poison plastics present unacceptable risks that could jeopardize their future.”

Unlike in the EU and other developed nations, Kenya currently lacks regulations to limit the use of these harmful chemicals in toys. Moreover, the lack of proper labeling on these products means parents are often unaware of the dangers their children are exposed to.

The study calls for the introduction of mandatory restrictions on the use of PVC in sensitive products, particularly toys. It also advocates for stronger regulations on hazardous additives in toys and the implementation of more stringent monitoring and border controls to prevent the import and sale of toxic toys in Kenya.