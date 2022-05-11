With the rising cost of living and the realization to promote socio-economic development and security, many adults are now resorting to family planning alternatives to support decisions on the timing and spacing they would like to get children through education, counseling, and birth control methods.

Family planning may be induced by factors such as health, financial goals, career and education orientation, as well as marital factors, and it is important because it guarantees maternal health, reduces mortality rate, and scales down the spread of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STIs) like HIV. It is fundamental to consult a qualified fertility doctor before opting for any family planning method, and below is a list of the best family planning hospitals you can visit in Nairobi.

1. Family Health Options Kenya -FHOK

Family Health Options Kenya (FHOK), founded in 1957, is the first family planning clinic to be set up in Kenya. It is an NGO affiliated with International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), and its mission is to promote sexual wellness and fertility awareness through the providence of a full range of family planning methods like long-acting reversible contraception – the implant or intrauterine device (IUD), barrier methods, emergency, and hormonal contraception.

FHOK is located in Nairobi West, off Mbagathi Road. You can reach them through 020 6003920 or send mail to [email protected]

2. Marie Stopes Kenya (MSK)

Marie Stopes Kenya (MSK) was founded in 1985 to provide quality and affordable healthcare with a strong interdisciplinary collaboration with the Government of Kenya. It has set a standard of excellence in some of its clinical services, consisting of family planning. They offer male and female condoms, vasectomy services, insertion and removal of intrauterine devices (IUDs), tubal ligation, and implants.

Marie Stopes Kenya has 7 clinics – MSK Premier clinic, Sameer Park Premier, Eastleigh Nursing Home, Kangemi Clinic, Kenyatta Market, Pangani Clinic, and Rongai Clinic – located within Nairobi, where you can book an appointment online or call +254709819001 to plan your visit.

3. Metropolitan Hospital

Metropolitan Hospital is located in Nairobi’s Buruburu area, and it is ranked as one of the best hospitals in Nairobi, providing affordable family planning services like Long-acting reversible contraception, hormonal contraception, fertility awareness, barrier methods, and emergency contraception.

You can call +254700410324 to find out more about their services.

4. Ruai Family Hospital

Ruai Family Hospital is equipped with specialist practitioners who provide comprehensive family planning services to ensure optimal reproductive health. Their sensitivity, compassion, and expert care seasoned with years of experience make them capable of handling complicated cases.

They offer emergency contraception, diaphragms, oral contraceptives, IUDs, and Depo-Provera spermicides. You can contact Ruai Hospital at +254700773884 to schedule a visit or book an appointment online. It is located opposite Ruai Mosque, along Kangundo Road.

5. Aga Khan University Hospital

The Aga Khan University Hospital is one of the nation’s most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems, dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare since its inception in 1958.

It offers a range of fully pledged services, including family planning through its Antenatal and Family Planning Department. It is located in 3rd Parklands Avenue, Limuru Road, Nairobi, Kenya, and you can contact them at +254(0)203662001.