AAR Hospital is a 140-bed medical facility located in Muthaiga North, Kiambu Road, opposite Karura Forest. It is committed to dispensing quality and affordable services through its exceptional healthcare that is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion, and respect for patients.

This multispecialty health centre was started by Bengt Beckmann and his wife, Maryjka, as Africa Air Rescue (AAR) Company, but it has expanded to offer medical services in its network of 21 clinics with a clientele base of over 300,000.

AAR Hospital offers dialysis services, emergency services, pharmacy, theatre, obstetrics, and gynecology.

It is renowned for its comprehensive maternity healthcare package that warrants the well-being of mothers and infants from pregnancy to delivery.

AAR Hospital maternity care package

AAR Hospital’s maternity unit falls under its Obstetrics and Gynecology’s Department, which offers pregnancy and delivery services, cervical cancer vaccination, reproductive women’s health screening, and breast surgery.

Their 14 bedded maternity compartment is known as the Furaha ward, and it consists of delivery sections and a baby nursery where nurses monitor the little ones after delivery.

AAR Hospital maternity care package consists of:

* Antenatal care

* Normal delivery services

* Caesarean section (CS) services

AAR Hospital antenatal care services

AAR Hospital is dedicated to taking you through healthy pregnancy through recommended medical checkups to ensure the successful delivery of your newborn. The antenatal care package consists of; eight antenatal visits, a syphilis test, prenatal laboratory screening, two ultrasound scans, 90 iron supplements, Hepatitis B and HIV screening, a blood group test, and eight urinalyses.

AAR antenatal care package costs Ksh55,000.

AAR Hospital normal delivery services

AAR Hospital’s normal delivery package costs Ksh98,700. It is meant for mothers with no health complications, and it entails obstetrician and pediatrician fees, post-natal standard drugs, post-natal investigation, and a quadruple bed for two nights.

AAR Hospital caesarean section (CS) services

AAR Hospital’s caesarean section (CS) package is for pregnant mothers who are likely to encounter complications during conception. It goes for Ksh210,00 and includes; obstetrician and pediatrician fees, post-natal standard drugs, post-natal investigation, quadruple bed for three nights, 1st vaccination before discharge, anesthetist fee, and theatre fees.

AAR Hospital contacts

Phone numbers – 0793410850, 0111049900, 0730605500

Website – www.aarhospital.com

Email – [email protected]

Facebook – AAR Hospital

Twitter – @AarHospital

Instagram – aarhospital