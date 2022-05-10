Contrary to popular belief, the sensational Gengetone group Ochugulo Family is still together.

Comprising rappers Nelly the Goon, Benzema, Dmore, the ‘Kaa na Mama Yako’ hitmakers had announced their split in February of last year.

“To all our Fans… We wanna say Thank you for the support you have given us over the past few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us.

“We have reached a point we have different goals & targets. So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward. Again, Thank you so much for the support!!! We shall meet again. God bless you all??,” a statement from Ochungulo read at the time.

Fast forward to now and the group appears to have made a U-turn. Ochungulo Family played down their split saying it was just a commercial break.

“We did not break up, we just had a commercial break,” Benzema said.

He also announced they have been working on an album that fans can expect next month.

“All in all we have been working on a new album which will be out in the next two months…around June and I think you will love it,” he said.